NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday, discussing the security situation in the region and implications for NATO’s non-combat training mission in Iraq.

“The Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, received a phone call from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg,” the Iraqi cabinet said in a statement today, Tuesday, and that the two sides discussed “the current crisis and its security developments and efforts to avoid war in the region, reduce escalation, defuse the crisis and protect the peoples of the region and the world have repercussions of war.

Abdul Mahdi expressed “his pride in the cooperation relations between Iraq and NATO, and the statement of the government’s policy and balanced relations, the position of the government and the Iraqi parliament on the presence of foreign forces, and the decision to withdraw from Iraq and preserve its sovereignty.

