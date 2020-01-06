Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed Sunday that the revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani targets the US army, not the civilians, adding that harming the non-military citizens serves Trump policy.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech was in the context of Hezbollah ceremony to mourn the head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, the deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their companions who embraced martyrdom in a US drone attack at Baghdad airport early Friday (January 3, 2020).

Source: Al-Manar English Website