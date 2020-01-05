Hezbollah Deputy Secretary Sheikh Naim Qassem led the party’s delegation to condole to the family of martyr General Qassem Suleimani at his house in Tehran.

Upon the visit, Sheikh Qassem stressed via Al-Manar that the axis of resistance will become more powerful after General Suleimani’s martyrdom, adding that US would realize it had committed a major folly.

“Hezbollah will bear greater responsibilities and continue to follow this honorable path, according to Sheikh Qassem who added that a large number of commanders are also ready to embrace martyrdom.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that a harsh vengeance “in due time and right place” awaits criminals behind Suleimani’s assassination.

Source: Al-Manar English Website