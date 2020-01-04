Palestinians in Gaza have paid tribute to martyred Iranian Commander Qassem Suleimani at a memorial service.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad- which have long enjoyed support from Tehran – condemned Suleimani’s killing and sent their “dearest condolences” to Iran.

The National and Islamic groups called for supporters to gather in Gaza to pay their respects, as thousands of mourners gathered in Baghdad for the funeral procession for Suleimani, Iraqi military commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a US airstrike on Friday, January 3, in Iraq.

Hamas said Suleimani “had a senior role in supporting Palestinian resistance in all fields.” It extended “its dearest condolences to the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran at the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Suleimani.”