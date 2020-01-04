Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei praised the braveries of the former commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, martyr Qassem Suleimani, and said he always followed the path of God and had no fear of anybody.

During a visit to Major General Suleimani’s family in Tehran on Friday night, Imam Khamenei expressed sympathy with the family of the martyr and offered condolences over the martyrdom of “the sincere and exalted fighter”.

“Hajj Qassem had come close to martyrdom repeatedly, but in performing his duty and fighting for the cause of God, he had no fear of anyone or anything,” the Leader said.

General Suleimani was martyred by “the world’s most villainous individuals” namely the American officials, the Leader said, adding that their pride in this crime is a distinguishing feature of “the brave fighter”.

His eminence also highlighted the popularity of the martyr and prayed for patience and calm in the hearts of his family members and all Iranians.

Major General Suleimani, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi, and a number of their entourage were martyred in US strike near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

Source: Agencies