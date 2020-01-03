Head of Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hajj Mohammad Raad stressed that the US crime of assassinating the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Suleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis will not go unanswered.

MP Raad pointed out that the two martyrs’ leadership will identify the level of the response, adding that all the axis of resistance is concerned with responding to the crime and punish the criminals.

A US strike killed r General Suleimani and Hajj Al-Muhandis at Baghdad’s airport early Friday.

Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei and the senior officials in Iran vowed a severe response to the US crime.

Source: Al-Manar English Website