Head Media and Communications Parliamentary Committee stressed that the Telecommunication minister Mohammad Choucair sent two letters to Touch and Alfa companies that operate the cellular sector in Lebanon concerned with ending their mandate.

The Media and Communications Committee had announced that contracts of the two Lebanese cellular companies (Alfa and Touch) had not been extended.

MP Hajj Hasan added that the new government will take the suitable decision regarding the operation of the cellular sector in Lebanon in a strategy that protects the public funds.

Source: Al-Manar English Website