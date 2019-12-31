Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to world leaders on the occasion of the New Year, wishing all a year full of peace and kindness.

In congratulatory messages on Tuesday, Rouhani expressed hope that world leaders will manage to overcome the challenges facing their nations and pave the way for their people to live a life full of “peace, security and prosperity.”

“I hope that in the year ahead, world leaders will bring about a year full of peace and kindness for all humans through wisdom and action based on justice and freedom and by making collective efforts away from unilateralism,” Rouhani said in his message on Tuesday.

In separate messages, Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri likewise extended his felicitations to his Christian counterparts and the people of their countries on the occasion of the New Year.

Jahangiri called on his counterparts to take steps towards the promotion of peace and kind-heartedness in the coming year through convergence and synergy.

He expressed hope that bilateral and international cooperation would be strengthened in all fields in the coming year through joint efforts.

Source: Press TV