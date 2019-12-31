Yemeni revolutionary forces on Tuesday managed to down a Saudi-led spy aircraft, the third aircraft to be downed by Yemeni forces in two days.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni air defenses managed to down a Phantom reconnaissance aircraft in Al-Tinah area in Hajaj’s Hayran governorate.

He noted that the aircraft belongs to the Saudi-led Sudanese force operating in the Arab impoverished country as part of the Saudi-led Coalition.

“It was downed with an appropriate weapon after carrying out hostile acts, Saree was quoted as saying by Yemen’s Al-Massirah.

Earlier on Monday, Yemeni forces downed two spy aircrafts. The first one in Hudeidah while the second was downed over Saada.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)