Bahrain’s leading Shia cleric Sheikh Issa Qassem lashed out at Al- Khalifa regime over holding political dissidents in jail for many years, including well-known figures.

On the fifth anniversary of arresting Sheikh Ali Salman, Secretary General of Al-Wefaq prominent opposition group, Sheikh Issa Qassem described as crime keeping the political prisoners in Bahraini regime’s jails.

“Keeping political prisoners in jails is a crime in terms of Islam, patriotism, humanity and human rights,” Sheikh Qassem said, stressing: “This crime is existent as long as there is only one political prisoner in jail.”

The top Bahraini cleric stressed, meanwhile, that the key to inclusive solution in Bahrain is political.

Source: Agencies