Syrian Army liberated several villages organizations in Idlib southeastern countryside following fierce battles with Nusra Front terrorists.

SANA news agency reported that Syrian Arab Army units liberated the villages and farms of Halban, Samaka, Tal Khatra and Khirbet Nawwaf after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists.

The agency said that “over the past hours, army units operating in the direction of Abu al-Dohour engaged in fierce clashes with Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups which tried to benefit from the prevailing weather conditions and the thick fog to infiltrate and attack some of the army’s positions.”

Heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorists in the personnel and equipment, the agency added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syria’s Armed Forces General Command on Tuesday announced the liberation of more than 320 square meters and the entry to more than 40 towns and villages in Idlib southeastern countryside.

