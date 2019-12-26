Al-Manar will broadcast tonight an exclusive video showing Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah touring Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

The four-minute video clip will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. It includes a song and scenes showing Sayyed Nasrallah touring Dahiyeh streets by car and between his people.

The video clip, entitled “Oh Most Benevolent Ones” referring to resistance crowds, was scheduled to be broadcast on Friday night. However, the timing was reset upon the request of Sayyed Nasrallah’s supporters who took to social media, sharing the promotion of the video clip.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s son, Sayyed Jawad posted the promotion, which went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, using the hashtags: Oh Most Benevolent Ones, Sayyed, Al-Manar, Soon.

Source: Al-Manar