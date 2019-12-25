A fighter jet of the Iranian Air Force crashed in the northwestern province of Ardabil on Wednesday, and the pilot is still unaccounted for.

The MiG-29 fighter aircraft had taken off from an airbase in the city of Tabriz and was patrolling in the airspace of Ardabil Province when it crashed in a mountainous area.

An official at the provincial government of Ardabil told IRNA that the incident is currently being investigated and further details will be disclosed after the investigation.

Local people have reported having heard a large explosion sound around the crash site.

According to reports, Red Crescent helicopters and air ambulances of Ardabil province are patrolling around the site of the crash to locate the wreckage and learn about the fate of the pilot.

Mehr news agency quoted the CEO of the Red Crescent Society of Ardabil province as saying that the plane had not been of a passenger kind, adding that the crash had occurred on the top of the Baba-Maghsoud mountain located between Sardabeh and Shabil. The plane’s wreckage has not been found yet, he added.

Adverse weather condition is hampering the search and rescue operations.

Source: Iranian media