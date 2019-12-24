President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, on Tuesday afternoon met at the Baabda palace with Prime Minister-designate, Dr. Hassan Diab, who extended to him well-wishes on the occasion of the holy Christmas.

Diab briefed the President on the outcome of the non-binding parliamentary consultations and the meetings he is undertaking to form the new government.

On emerging, Diab said that talks touched on the general headlines, pointing out that the government formation process is on the track.

“We are still in the first two days.. God willing, matters are going as should be,” Diab corroborated.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA