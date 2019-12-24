Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with his Omani counterpart and the spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement during a visit to Muscat.

The second round of negotiations between Zarif and the Sultanate of Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah was held in Muscat on Tuesday morning.

In the gathering, the two senior diplomats talked about major issues in the relations between Iran and Oman, particularly the bilateral economic and trade ties, Iranian media reported.

In a separate meeting in Muscat, Zarif held talks with the spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdulsalam, on the latest political developments in Yemen.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif has traveled to Muscat for negotiations with Omani officials within the framework of bilateral consultations between the two neighbors.

Source: Iranian media