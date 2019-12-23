Lebanese Caretaker Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab denounced on Monday Israeli aggression on Syria via the Lebanese airspace.

“I’ve read the report of the Lebanese army on the aggressive Israeli violations of the Lebanese airspace yesterday, which targeted Syria through the Lebanese skies,” the Lebanese minister said on his Twitter account.

“This blatant attack is utterly condemned,” he said, calling on the international community “to intervene to prevent these repeated attacks on Lebanon’s sovereignty and to assess their gravity.”

Earlier on Sunday a wave of missiles was reportedly spotted coming from the Golan Heights and off the Lebanese coast.

