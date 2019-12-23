Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Washington’s hostile policy of imposing sanctions is indicative of a “reckless addiction” that the White House has toward not only Iran but also other world countries.

“The US’ approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction—a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the US may or may not do,” Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday.

The Iranian foreign minister added that “this addictive behavior affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back.”

He further noted that Washington has extended its sanctions against Iranians through weaponizing food and medicine, and in total disregard of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, which ordered the US on October 3, 2018, “to lift sanctions linked to humanitarian goods and civil aviation imposed against Iran.”