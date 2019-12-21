Syria’s Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources said that terrorists had carried out three attacks on oil and gas facilities in the central part of Syria on Saturday.

Homs refinery, Gas factory of southern Central region and al-Rayan Gas station came under terrorist attacks that caused damage in the production units, SANA news agency reported.

“The attacks caused some damage in the production units,” Petroleum Minister Ali Ghanem told reporters, adding that attacks are systematic and synchronized.

The Minister stressed that the fire teams rushed to extinguish the fires while the technical workshop embarked the maintenance operations.

A number of production units in the three sites came out of service, he said, noting that technical and fire teams were able during the first hours to extinguish fires, evaluate the damage and start maintenance works.

Homs governor Talal Barazi said big efforts were exerted by the firemen to put out fires, affirming that today’s attack is a terrorist one that targets the country’s economy.

