The Lebanese army issued Friday a statement in which it announced that a military patrol in Naameh area is working to reopen the main highway after it was obliged to open fire into the air in order to disperse the bandits who threw stones at the soldiers.

The statement added that seven of the Lebanese army soldiers were injured in Kurnish Al-Mazraa area in Beirut after they were stoned by bandits, noting that military units are still working to reopen the road.

Source: Al-Manar English Website