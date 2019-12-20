The Knesset Guard Unit held a large-scale drill Thursday simulating a devastating missile strike on the legislature. The Zionist parliament is a highly sensitive site that requires protection by special measures to counter wartime attacks.

Among other things, an anti-missile battery is in place to intercept any incoming rockets. However, the Knesset Guard prepares for the possibility that the air defense system will fail, and that a missile will get through and hit the building.

Thursday’s exercise was held at the IOF Home Front Command’s training site in the south of the occupation entity, news website Ynet reported. During the drill, 35 members of the Knesset’s security detail engaged in search and rescue operations along with medical teams.

The security officers and medics practiced a scenario involving casualties and the need to treat wounded Knesset members.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reiterated several times that the Resistance possesses accurate missiles that can hit any position in the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Israeli media