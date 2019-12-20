Syrian Arab Army liberated several towns in Idlib southern countryside following fierce clashes that inflicted heavy losses upon terrorists.

SANA news agency reported on Friday that the Syrian Army liberated towns of Um Jalal, Rabe’a, Khreibah, Shaaret al-Ajayz, Barnan, Um Twineh, Tal Mahoo, al-Fariha, Bresa, and Tal al-Sheeh from Nusra Front and the so-called Ajnad al-Kavkaz terrorist groups.

A number of terrorists were killed or injured as a result of the clashes, and their weapons were destroyed, SANA said, adding that several machineguns-equipped vehicles were also destroyed by the Syrian Army.

The liberated areas which were cleared included basic headquarters for the terrorist organizations, have been used by them to attack the safe areas and launch rockets on people in Aleppo southeastern countryside and Hama northern countryside, according to the Syrian agency.

