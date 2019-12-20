Designated Prime Minister, Dr. Hassan Diab, hoped that the Government would gain confidence of MPs and that “It would be at the level of the aspirations of the Lebanese, touching their concerns, realizing their demands, reassuring them to their future, and moving the country from imbalance to a stage of stage of stability, through a realistic reform plan which does not remain as ink on paper, but rather takes its way to quick implementation”.

Diab stressed that he will start his parliamentary consultations, next Saturday, which will include forces, political parties, and the “Popular Movement”. He made it clear that he will listen to all opinions so that an effective Government will be formed. “Your uprising has reconnected political life in Lebanon, and you are a lively people who do not give into despair. You are the source of powers” Diab stated.

Diab’s stances came at the end of the binding parliamentary consultations, where a meeting was held between the President and Speaker of Parliament. President Aoun briefed Speaker Nabih Berri on the results of parliamentary votes, before Dr. Diab was called, around 6:00p.m, to join the meeting.

After the meeting with President Aoun, the Designated Prime Minister, Dr. Diab made the following statement:

“I have been informed by His Excellency, President Michel Aoun, of the results of binding parliamentary consultations, in accordance with the constitution, and I have been assigned the task of forming the next Government.

First, I extend my deep thanks to His Excellency, the President, and to the Representatives for the confidence they have given me, and I also thank all MPs in hope that we can obtain their confidence when we complete the formation of the Government that I will work, in agreement with the President, and according to the Constitution, for it to be a Government at the level of aspirations of the Lebanese. A Government which touches their concerns, realizes their demands, reassures them to their future, and moves the country from the state of imbalance that it is going through, to the stage of stability, through a realistic reform plan that does not remain ink on paper, but rather takes its path to implementation quickly.

I will work hard to form a Government as quickly as possible, by consulting with former Prime Ministers who will benefit from their opinions and advice, as well as with parliamentary blocs and other representatives. I will expand my consultations to include political forces and parties, as well as the Popular Movement. I will listen to all opinions so that we can start with an effective Government based on popular will.

The stage is very delicate and sensitive, and requires an exceptional effort from all political forces, in the Government and outside it. We face a national crisis that does not allow the luxury of political and personal battles, but rather needs national unity that fortifies the country and gives impetus to the rescue process, which must be a priority in everyone’s calculations, with the aim of getting out of the state of suspicion that we have reached, to a state of certainty and restoring the confidence of the Lebanese people in their homeland, by giving them confidence in a promising future.

I, from my position as an independent, address you honestly and transparently, you who have expressed your anger and pain, to confirm that you are an uprising re-corrected political force in Lebanon, and that you come to life and do not give in to despair, and that you are the source of the authorities, not in words. For 64 days, I listened to your voices expressing chronic pain and anger at the situation we reached, especially from the exacerbation of corruption. And I felt that your uprising represented me as it did all those who wish for a true state in Lebanon, the state of justice and law that applies to everyone. These voices should remain a warning bell that the Lebanese will no longer allow to return to before October 17, and that the state is the property of the people, and that building the future is only by interacting with the demands of the people.

All of our efforts should focus on stopping collapse, restoring confidence, maintaining national unity by establishing bridges of convergence between all groups of the Lebanese people, and protecting our land and national wealth. Adherence to public freedoms is a safety valve to protect the rescue workshop, and any authority which does not govern the people is separate from reality. From here, I invite the Lebanese, in all arenas and regions, to be partners in launching the rescue operation.

Political and security stability are today an absolute necessity, and is the cornerstone in protecting the country. Therefore, I extend my greetings to the Lebanese army, to the internal security forces, and to all the military and security services, leadership, officers, and individuals, for their efforts to protect stability. I also thank the Lebanese media, who confirmed that it is the beacon of this East, and invite it to be a partner with us in the rescue operation.

I renew my thanks to everyone, and I trust in God for my mission”.

After delivering his speech, PM Diab was asked how he applied the principle that the people are the source of powers while the street now expresses rejection of him, and he replied: “First, we will have a great opportunity to speak to the media on several occasions, today we are in the process of action, not words. In the theme of the Charter is the question: Is it constitutional or not? If it was not constitutional, we would not have reached what we have come to. I am independent, as you mentioned, so everyone will be present in the Government”.

Question: Do you mean political parties?

Answer: “I did not say political parties. I am a specialist, and accordingly the specialists have priority, but you must give me an opportunity to consult everyone. In order not to wait until Monday, I asked Speaker Berri to start consultations on Saturday”.

Question: Do you have a vision for how to get out of the current crisis?

Answer: “People are not to blame for the situation we have reached, and it is not strange that they have reached this state. They have been suffering for a long time. Yes, we will see what measures and financial policies are required to solve this crisis. But you must give me an opportunity to work”.

