Israeli warplanes struck Gaza for a second time in 24 hours late Thursday, both Palestinian and occupation sources said.

A Palestinian security source in Gaza said at least three Hamas sites were hit, causing damage.

Israeli occupation army confirmed the strikes claiming they were after a projectile was fired from Gaza towards the occupied territories on Thursday evening.

It added that the strikes targeted an “underground infrastructure and a naval target” belonging to Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip as well as a “military compound” in northern Gaza.

