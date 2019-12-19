Iran President Hasan Rouhani called Thursday for Muslim countries to cooperate in fighting US “economic terrorism” at the opening of a summit in Malaysia aimed at tackling the Islamic world’s woes.

“The American economic regime, and dollarization of national and global economies, have provided the United States with the possibility of advancing its hegemony under the threat of sanctions and economic terrorism,” he said.

The Muslim world needs to be saved “from the domination of the United States dollar, and the American financial regime”, he added, calling for greater financial cooperation between Islamic countries.

Kuala Lumpur Summit, themed “The Role of Development in Achieving National Security,” has gathered around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey. The meeting aims at finding solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

Speaking later alongside other leaders, Rouhani listed areas where Muslim nations could work together, from the banking sector to the tourism industries.

He proposed that Muslim countries’ central banks could work together to introduce a unified cryptocurrency.

