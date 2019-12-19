Israeli occupation warplanes launched early Thursday a series of strikes on several targets across the besieged Gaza strip.

The Israeli warplanes struck posts belonging for Palestinian resistance north west of Gaza city, Palestine Today quoted local sources as saying.

Israeli media confirmed the strikes, claiming they were in response to a rocket which was fired from the Gaza Strip at the occupied territories overnight.

“A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel late Wednesday night was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system,” Haaretz Israeli daily reported, citing occupation military.

