Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani warned the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal that their continued failure to implement the JCPOA would leave Tehran with no choice but to further scale back its commitments to the accord.

In a Wednesday meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, Shamkhani lauded Moscow for its firm policies against the US’ illegal measures on the JCPOA and for backing Iran’s decision about the accord.

Iran’s move to reduce commitments to the JCPOA results from the US violation of and the EU’s inaction on the nuclear agreement, the Iranian official stressed, adding, “If Europe keeps failing to honor its (JCPOA) commitments, we will have to take the next steps in order to create a balance in the (implementation of the) commitments.”

Shamkhani further highlighted the successful experience of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the fight against terrorism, calling for stronger interaction to ensure regional stability and security.

An outbreak of unrest in the region is what the outsiders, particularly the US and Israel, are seeking, the Iranian official said, stressing that constant vigilance and collective cooperation in the region would thwart the hostile plots and guarantee stability and calm.

For his part, the senior Russian security official, who is in Tehran for the second Regional Security Dialogue meeting, said the Iranian initiative to hold regional security talks signifies the collective responsibility to establish peace and stability in the region.

The one-day Regional Security Dialogue meeting, attended by the top security officials of Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, focuses on the issue of Afghanistan and the fight against various forms of terrorism in the country.

Patrushev also called for concerted cooperation to restore peace and stability to Syria, and for the continuation of political initiatives within the framework of the Astana Peace Process.

Stressing the need for Iran to enjoy its legitimate rights under the JCPOA, he said the other parties to the deal must preserve and honor the nuclear accord.

Source: Tasnim News Agency