Lebanese Presidency hit back at Caretaker Premier Saad Hariri, stressing that President Michel Aoun “doesn’t need lessons from anyone.”

Few hours after announcing the delay of parliamentary consultations aimed at nominating a new PM, Hariri’s office accused the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) of ceding its votes to President Aoun so that he uses them as he wishes in the consultations.

The caretaker premier’s office described FPM’s move as a breach of the Lebanese Constitution.

In a statement, the Lebanese Presidency said “President Aoun is keen on abiding by the Constitution, and doesn’t need lessons from anyone.”

“Accusations alluding to a constitutional breach actually represented those who were coming up with them to start with. “

“Those who launch such accusations should abstain from practices that contradict with the text and the spirit of the Constitution,” the statement added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website