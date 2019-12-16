The Lebanese Army issued a statement on Monday on the clashes with police near the parliament a day earlier.

“As a result of massive chaos witnessed in downtown Beirut last night accentuated by riots, vandalism on public and private property, and tossing firecrackers at the security forces, the army units were deployed in the region and worked on supporting the Internal Security Forces to maintain stability and stop the attacks, and managed to restore the situation to normalcy,” said the Army statement.

Protesters clashed with police Sunday for the second consecutive night near parliament on the eve of delayed consultations. Violence erupted after men from Tripoli were transported by busses to Beirut’s DT to take part in the riots.

Source: Lebanese media