Like US President Donald Trump, newly re-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to pass landmark anti-BDS legislation.

According to local reports in the UK, Johnson will present the legislation as part of a list of measures he wants to put forward on Thursday. The measure will be presented as part of the Queen’s Speech, where the she is expected to speak in front of the newly elected parliament and lay out the priorities of the incoming government.

As such, Johnson’s Conservative Party – which won 365 seats in last week’s election – is expected to pass legislation preventing local councils from boycotting products made abroad. The legislation was initially revealed in the party’s manifesto which was published last month.

“We will ban public bodies from imposing their own direct or indirect boycotts, disinvestment or sanctions campaigns against foreign countries. These undermine community cohesion,” the document read.

Such a measure is expected to prevent Labor-led councils from boycotting Israeli-made products. Had Labor won the election, it is almost certain it would move forward with its promise to stop selling arms to ‘Israel’ and recognize a Palestinian state.

As for Johnson, he’s been a longtime advocate against the BDS movement. Ever since 2015, Johnson was quoted as dismissing the movement as a “completely crazy” carried out by “lefty academics.”

Source: Websites