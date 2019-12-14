Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah personally attended a ceremony for seminary graduates.

Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated eight clerics who finalized high Islamic studies at Al-Imam Al-Muntazar Hawza (seminary), and offered advice to them.

The two-hour ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek, representative of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah put the sacred turban on the heads of the graduated clerics at the end of the ceremony.

