Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory warning Iranian nationals against visiting the United States, citing dangers including the threat of arbitrary and lengthy detention.

“Iranian citizens, particularly elites and scientists, are urged not to travel to the United States, even to take part in scientific conferences, and even if they have an invitation,” the advisory, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website, notes.

The Ministry cites “America’s cruel and one-sided laws toward Iranians, especially Iranian elites,” as well as an alleged threat of “arbitrary and lengthy detention in completely inhumane conditions.”

The advisory is one of several others on the Foreign Ministry’s website, including an advisory urging Iranians planning pilgrimages to holy shrines in Iraq to postpone travel, and for Iranian nationals visiting France to exercise caution or cancel travel altogether amid violent protests in that country.

The US State Department earlier, urged Americans not to travel to Iran, citing the supposed “very high risk” of “kidnapping, arrest, [and] detention of US citizens.”

Source: Sputnik