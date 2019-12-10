President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, on Tuesday said that “Lebanon deserves to remain a beacon of morals and values, and a land of truth and justice”, stressing the continuation of the struggle “So that the rights of the Lebanese can be established by a decent life, freedom, knowledge, and safety”.

The President’s stance came through his “tweet” on the occasion of the memorial of the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, which was issued 71 years ago and co-drafted by the late Dr. Charles Malik.

The President’s “tweet”:

“71 years have passed since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was issued, with a Lebanese fingerprint of Charles Malik, the intellectual and politician. Today, we are more appreciative of this human value by achieving justice and equality among people. We will continue our struggle to entrench the rights of the Lebanese to live in dignity, freedom, knowledge and safety.

Our homeland deserves to remain a beacon of morals and values, and a land of truth and justice”.

Source: NNA