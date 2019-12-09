Heavy rains flooded Lebanon’s roads on Monday, stranding drivers and flooding houses in areas at the entrances of the capital, Beirut.

Videos and photos circulated on TVs and social media showed cars stalling in some 50 cm deep water pools and flash floods in several roads including City Center – Hazmieh intersection, President Hrawi Highway, Chevrolet region as well as the highway south of Beirut and surrounding villages such as Khaldeh, Naameh and Damour.

The flooding caused vehicles on the highway linking south Lebanon to Beirut to come to a standstill and lines several kms long.

Citizens appeared in footage complaining and blaming the Lebanese authorities over mismanagement and bad maintenance of roads and highways.

