A Zionist boat violated Lebanon’s international waters to survey oil bloc 9, inspecting the bottom of the sea there.

The boat, called “Med Survey” crossed 5.6 miles within the Lebanese waters and remained in the marine area for seven hours.

Lebanon has confronted the US pressures aimed at imposing the marine border demarcation with the occupation entity in a way that deprives the Lebanese from exploiting their offshore oil resources.

Source: Al-Manar English Website