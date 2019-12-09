Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sayyed Abbas Mousavi dismissed the ‘Israeli’ threat of military action against Tehran as a sign of the Zionist regime’s weakness and an attempt to whitewash its domestic problems.

In a statement on Monday, Mousavi rejected the recent claims and military threats that the Zionist regime’s officials have made against Iran.

“We consider the threats from the Quds occupying regime a sign of weakness and the regime’s helplessness,” he said.

Describing the Israeli threats as an attempt to “cover up the crises and domestic problems of its leaders”, the spokesman said the Zionist regime of Israel’s “foundation and nature” over 70 years of occupation have been based upon “threats and aggression.”

“By relying on its power that is founded upon its people’s culture of altruism and resistance, the Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate or show tolerance for a moment to safeguard the Iranian boundaries and national security, and will give a crushing response to any act of aggression or stupid action,” he concluded.

His comments came after Israel’s foreign minister said the regime was prepared to attack Iran militarily if sanctions don’t force Tehran to curtail its nuclear program.

Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly warned the enemies of the dire consequences of a military action against the Islamic Republic.

In comments in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case of taking military action against Iran.

The era of hit and run is now over, and the US knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The US is seeking a way to evade the costs of standing against Iran and place them on regional countries, the Leader said, reminding certain regional countries that if they confront Iran, “they will definitely suffer blows and defeat”

Source: Mehr News Agency