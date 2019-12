The Zionist air force launched several raids on various sites for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, causing two injuries.

The Israeli army announced that a number of rockets were fired from Gaza at the occupied territories, adding that sirens sounded in the Strip’s enclave.

The Zionist media circulated footage that displayed the panicked settlers after the missile had landed in the area, adding that the ‘Iron Dome’ failed to intercept any of them.

