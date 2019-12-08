Yemeni Defense Minister Mohammad Nasser Al-Atefi stressed that the retaliation to the ongoing Israeli participation in the Saudi-led aggression is inevitable, adding that the country’s armed forces have completed all the infrastructures needed for a strategic, inclusive and crippling attack on the enemy.

Maj. Gen. al-Atefi stressed that Yemen’s Army has a list of Israeli naval and land-based military targets and will certainly target them whenever the Yemeni leaders decide.

“The Yemeni military industry is rapidly advancing, reaching a level that can compete with countries that have been decades ahead,” Yemeni defense minister added.

The outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently added Yemen to the list of countries that are a new threat to the occupation entity.

