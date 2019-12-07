Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reacted to a recent nuclear-capable missile test by the Israeli regime, criticizing the United States and Europeans for their silence on the matter.

“Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.

“E3 [UK, France, and Germany] and US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia – armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes,” he tweeted in reference to the Israeli regime.

Nevertheless, these four states have “fits of apoplexy over our conventional and defensive ones,” Zarif added.

The Israeli military has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the display as “a show of force aimed at Iran.”

The test was carried out at Palmachim Airbase south of Tel Aviv on Friday, Israeli television channel i24 News reported.

The E3 have remained silent over such developments, while two days earlier, ambassadors from the three European nations urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Source: Iranian media