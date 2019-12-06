Tel Aviv and Riyadh have started reflecting the official decision to normalize mutual ties on the public level on the public, bridging gaps between the activists in both the kingdom and the occupation entity.

One of the Israeli activists posted a video to show how ardently he was received by a number of Saudi bloggers who expressed their happiness for his visit.

The Zionist media stressed that the ‘common’ challenges which ‘Israel’ and Saudi have is contributing to the recent development in the relation between the two sides, highlighting the Saudi abstainment from supporting the Palestinians.

Source: Al-Manar English Website