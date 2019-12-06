President Michel Aoun stressed Friday that the creation of a new government would help Lebanon’s friends to complete Cedre process, adding that the caretaker cabinet had prepared a development plan.

Lebanon had won aid pledges exceeding $11 billion at Paris conference (2018) aimed at rallying international support for an investment program to boost its economy.

Upon welcoming a British economic delegation, President Aoun stressed that gas and oil exploration would start by next January, adding that this would enable Lebanon to extract and produce these sources of energy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website