Hamas’ rocket capabilities enable the Palestinian resistance movement to shower Israeli cities for months, an official in the group said on Thursday.

In an interview with Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, member of Hamas’ political bureau Khalil Al-Hayya stressed that the relation with Islamic Jihad movement, another prominent resistance group, “is deeper than everyone could imagine.”

Al-Hayya was commenting on Israeli reports on an alleged rift between the two resistance groups during the last round of violence in Gaza last month in which the Islamic Jihad fought alone against the Zionist entity.

“Al-Quds Brigades’ lone fight was not new. It had fought alone earlier just like we did so repeatedly,” AL-Hayya was referring to the military wing of the Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, Al-Hayya denied that the two movements agreed to a long-term ceasefire with the Zionist entity during the meeting between their chiefs Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad Nakhala in the Egyptian capital, Cairo earlier this week.

“Reports on a ten-year ceasefire with the Zionist entity are not true at all,” Al-Hayya said, stressing that there will be no halt for resistance acts against the Israeli enemy.

Haniyeh is in Cairo in a bid to reach a deal that “doesn’t cuff the resistance hands and ensures its right to retaliate for any Israeli aggression,” the Hamas official added.

The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, “is fine despite all difficulties,” he said.

“Hamas’ rocket capabilities enable it to shower major Israeli cities for months in any war.”

Regarding the four Israelis captured by Hamas, Al-Hayya noted there was no advance in this issue, wondering why the Israeli government is not caring for their soldiers, especially the two soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website Staff)