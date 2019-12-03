Around 20 people were martyred or injured on Monday in an attack carried out by Turkish-backed terrorist groups on Aleppo’s northern countryside.

SANA news agency reported that 9 civilians were martyred and 10 others were injured in the attack on Tal Rifaat town.

“Local and media sources said terrorists affiliated with the Turkish occupation forces targeted with artillery fire the town of Tal Rifaat during the past few hours,” the Syrian agency reported.

At least 9 civilians, most of them women and children, were martyred and 10 others were wounded. SANA said, adding that material damage was inflicted upon the infrastructure and residential buildings.

The sources said the attack took place at a time when students were leaving schools, and that the number of martyrs is likely to rise because some of the injured are in critical condition.

Source: Agencies