Hezbollah Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the foreign powers acknowledged that it had failed to impose solutions on the Lebanese political parties regarding the government formation, adding that the Lebanese themselves must identify their choices.

Blaming the Central Bank Governor for the ongoing currency crisis, Sheikh Qassem urged the caretaker government to take the necessary measures to reduce the agonies of the Lebanese people.

Sheikh Qassem also stressed that the various local forces have failed to develop the political and economic system, expressing his understanding for the public protests.

Source: Al-Manar English Website