A senior Iranian commander says both the sanctions and threats of a military confrontation with the country have proved worthless and are doomed to failure.

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a conference on security in the central holy city of Qom on Wednesday.

Hajizadeh played down the US’s ranting and raving, and said Washington’s talk of a military confrontation with Iran is absurd and worthless.

“The hostility of the enemies of the Islamic establishment is endless,” the commander said, but ruled out the possibility of any war against the Islamic Republic.

He said the US’s reluctance to take any action following Iran’s shooting down of an American drone back in June showed that the issue of war is out of the question.

He said enemies of the country are applying all they have in power to harbor animosity towards and undermine Iran, noting that the US hostility has taken a new form and turned into a soft war.

Source: Press TV