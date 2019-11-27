The Army Command – Orientation Directorate – issued on Tuesday a statement touching on the security meeting held at the office of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in Yarzeh, attended by General Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim, Director General of State Security Tony Saliba and Director General of Internal Security Forces Imad Othman.

“The meeting dealt with the situation in the country, especially in light of the security developments on the Lebanese arena,” the statement said. Conferees affirmed their “respect for the freedom of demonstrations in public squares and on the sides of roads, and discussed measures to preserve the security and safety of demonstrators.” “They also renewed their warnings against any tampering with public and private property and roads’ cut off, which restricts the freedom of movement guaranteed by international conventions,” the statement read.

Security chiefs called on all parties to deal with national responsibility with the arising events, and to avoid everything that could endanger stability, civil peace and coexistence. They also stressed “the importance of adhering to national unity and rallying around the Lebanese Army and other security institutions as they are the guarantors of security and stability in the country.”

Source: NNA