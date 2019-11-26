The caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri announced that he is not interested in forming the new government, calling on President Michel Aoun to quickly hold the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

After media outlets quoted the presidency sources as saying that President Aoun would hold the parliamentary consultations next Thursday, Al-Manar correspondent at Baabda palace clarified that the date would be later announced in an official statement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website