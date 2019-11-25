Local crowds in Beirut’s Southern Suburb and Nabatiyeh held a protest event to condemn the terrorist crime which took place early Monday and claimed the two martyrs Hussein Shalhoub and Sanaa Al-Jondi.

In Msharafiyeh are in Beirut’s Southern Suburb and near Nabatiyeh’s Serail, the crowds lit candles and chanted slogans which denounce the bandits’ crime and their insistence on blocking the roads.

The protesters warned of the consequences of the continued blocking of roads in the various Lebanese areas, expressing their anger and their intention to preserve the national unity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website