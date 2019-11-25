Syrian government forces have managed to wrest full control over a village in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that units of Syrian units could seize back al-Musheirifa village on Sunday afternoon following heavy exchanges of gunfire with members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

The report added that the clashes also led to the elimination of a number of terrorists, and destruction of weapons in their possession. The remaining Takfiris fled to areas in the southern countryside of Idlib.