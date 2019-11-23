The Turkish occupation forces on Saturday launched a fierce attack on Ayn Issa town in the northern Raqqa countryside.

SANA reported that “forces of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries of terrorists launched a fierce attack with various types of artillery and rocket shells on residential neighborhoods in Ayn Issa town in the northern Raqqa countryside, causing considerable damage to citizens’ property, public facilities and infrastructure.”

SANA added that the violent attack led to the displacement of people for fear of committing massacres against them.

Source: SANA