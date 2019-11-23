A Lawyer from the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli is to file a complaint against Cleric Saleh Hamed, who attended earlier a meeting for a number of Arab thinkers who advocate the restoration of ties with the Zionist entity.

Lawyer Mohammad Monir Malas is to file complaint on Monday against Saleh, who is also from Tripoli, over his efforts to propagate the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy, Al-Ahed News reported on Saturday.

Malas told Al-Ahed News that the security apparatus in Lebanon are aware of Hamed’s moves, stressing that his complaint to the involved judicial authorities is aimed at “offering details that convict” Hamed.

The lawyer stressed meanwhile, that the judiciary in Lebanon “must bear responsibility to take the issue seriously.”

Saleh Hamed had earlier attended a meeting in London for a group of Arab thinkers who consider that boycotting the Zionist entity is a ‘failure’, according to the New York Times.

The NYT reported on Wednesday (November 20) that Hamed was praised for attending the meeting in London “in spite of the possibility of reprisal upon his return.”

Hamed has been also known for his ties with several foreign embassies in Lebanon, including the US embassy, Al-Ahed News reported.

He has been repeatedly seen in the protests taking place in the northern city of Tripoli since October 17, 2019.

Source: Lebanese media